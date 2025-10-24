17th National Rozgar Mela: 51,000 candidates receive appointment letters across India

Ahmedabad, Oct 24 (IANS) The Central government organised the 17th edition of the Rozgar Mela across various cities and districts of the country, including Gujarat. As part of the nationwide initiative, appointment letters were distributed to candidates selected for various Central government departments.

In Ahmedabad, the event was held in the presence of Union Minister Nimu Bambhaniya, where 150 candidates received their appointment letters. Across India, more than 51,000 candidates were handed official offer letters under this drive aimed at boosting employment opportunities.

Addressing the newly appointed candidates through video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated them and said, “This is not just a job, but an opportunity to contribute to the service of the nation.”

He urged them to work with the spirit of ‘Citizen Devo Bhava’, focusing on serving people and strengthening the nation.

The Prime Minister noted that India has been progressing with determination for the past 11 years, and over 11 lakh appointment letters have been distributed in recent years under various recruitment initiatives.

Under the Skill India Mission, youth across the country have been receiving training to enhance employability. The government highlighted that measures like the GST Savings Festival have reduced prices of essential goods, encouraged production, and consequently created more employment opportunities.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh also addressed the event virtually, extending his best wishes to the candidates and highlighting key achievements of the Central government in creating a robust employment ecosystem.

According to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data for 2022-23, Gujarat continues to maintain one of the lowest unemployment rates in India at 1.7 per cent, compared to the national average of 3.2 per cent. This reflects the state’s strong industrial base, entrepreneurship-driven economy, and a growing focus on manufacturing and services.

Gujarat’s labour participation rate remains high, supported by sectors such as textiles, chemicals, engineering, automobile manufacturing, ports, and renewable energy. The state has also seen significant growth in MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) and infrastructure projects that have expanded job opportunities, especially for skilled and semi-skilled workers.

