17.8 Lakh New Employees Join ESI Scheme in October 2024, Shows 3% YoY Growth

New Delhi: As many as 17.80 lakh new employees have been added under the ESI Scheme in October, the provisional payroll data made available by the labour and employment minister showed Wednesday.

The Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Scheme is a social security program that provides various benefits to employees and their families.

21,588 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of October 2024 thus ensuring social security to more workers.

The year-on-year analysis shows a growth of 3 per cent in net registrations compared to October 2023.

Through the data, it is noticeable that out of the total 17.80 lakh employees added during the month, 8.50 lakh employees amounting to around 47.75 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years.

Also, the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 3.52 lakh in October, 2024.

Besides, a total of 42 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of October, 2024 which attests the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise. (ANI)