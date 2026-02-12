17-year-old girl student found dead outside Patna coaching centre

Patna, Feb 12 (IANS) A 17-year-old Class 12 student was found dead outside a coaching centre building in Patna on Thursday, with police investigating whether she fell from an upper floor or was pushed, triggering fresh concerns over student safety in the city

The incident occurred at a coaching centre located in Hari Nagar Colony near the AIIMS Patna roundabout under the jurisdiction of the Phulwarisharif police station area.

According to preliminary information, the girl had gone to attend coaching classes in the morning.

Upon receiving information at 8.45 a.m., the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

“We have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. A detailed investigation is underway,” said the SHO of Phulwarisharif police station.

The victim’s family has alleged murder, claiming that their daughter was raped and then pushed from the fourth floor of the building.

Family members said the girl left home for coaching at around 8 a.m., and within an hour they were informed of her death.

When they reached the spot, they found her body lying on the road with visible injury marks, and her slippers were found nearby.

Police sources said CCTV footage from the coaching centre is being examined.

The footage reportedly shows the girl walking up the stairs, with two boys seen following her, raising suspicion among family members.

Police have questioned coaching centre staff and nearby residents.

Officials noted that the area where the coaching centre is located is relatively isolated and not frequently visited by the public.

At present, police say it is too early to conclude whether the case involves murder or suicide.

All angles are being investigated, and further clarity is expected after the post-mortem report and forensic analysis.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over the safety of students in the city.

--IANS

ajk/pgh