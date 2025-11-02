16 injured as bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh), Nov 2 (IANS) As many as 16 people were injured when a private passenger bus carrying travellers from Bhopal to Alirajpur overturned in the Anjad police station area of Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on Sunday, officials said.

Authorities, however, said that none of the injuries were life-threatening, providing some relief amid the chaos.

The accident occurred around 4.30 a.m. near Talwada Deb on the Barwani-Thikri Highway.

According to Barwani's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dheeraj Babbar, the bus veered off course and flipped when an animal suddenly darted onto the road, forcing the driver to swerve abruptly.

"A passenger bus travelling from Bhopal met with an accident near Talwada in the Anjad area and overturned," ASP Babbar told IANS.

"Preliminary reports suggest the accident occurred when an animal suddenly appeared on the road from nowhere."

Eyewitness accounts described a scene of panic as the bus, packed with commuters, lost control on the dimly lit highway. The vehicle skidded before rolling over, scattering luggage and passengers across the roadside.

Area residents were among the first to rush to the site, while alerting emergency services. Swift response from police and district administration teams ensured rapid rescue operations.

All 16 injured individuals—comprising men, women, and children—were promptly extricated from the wreckage and transported to nearby hospitals in Anjad and Barwani.

Medical staff reported injuries ranging from fractures and bruises to minor head trauma, with most victims stable and under observation.

"Police and administration teams reached the spot immediately, and all injured were taken to nearby hospitals," ASP Babbar added, emphasising the coordinated effort.

The bus, operated by a private firm, was en route to Alirajpur in western Madhya Pradesh, a route popular for inter-district travel.

Traffic on the highway was disrupted for several hours as cranes worked to upright the vehicle and clear debris.

Investigators are examining factors like road conditions, vehicle maintenance, and potential speeding, alongside the animal crossing as the primary trigger. As investigations continue, the district administration has assured support to the affected families, including compensation claims.

--IANS

sktr/vd