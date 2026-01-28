16-day Surajkund craft festival to open on January 31

Chandigarh, Jan 28 (IANS) Haryana Heritage and Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma on Wednesday said that the 39th Surajkund International Aatmanirbhar Craft Festival, which will be opened on January 31, will make a strong impact on the world’s cultural and tourism map.

With the objective of realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the festival will strengthen the cultural heritage of national and international artists, artisans, and weavers, while giving fresh momentum to intellectual and commercial activities. The guiding mantra of the festival will be ‘Local to Global -- Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Sharma said Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the craft conclave at Surajkund in Faridabad on January 31. Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will attend as special guests.

He said the 16-day-long festival will conclude on February 15. Governor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh will be the chief guest.

Minister Sharma told the media here that the Surajkund craft festival is not merely an event but a celebration of India’s cultural unity, craftsmanship, and the spirit of self-reliance. He said the festival will live up to its commitment to preserving the state’s heritage, ensuring sustainable livelihoods for talented artisans and craftsmen, and strengthening international cultural cooperation.

He said Egypt, as the partner nation for the fourth time, will attract visitors with its ancient art and culture, while the theme states Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya will showcase their rich cultural and folk traditions at the fairground.

Last year, 635 participants from 44 countries displayed talent, whereas this year nearly 800 participants from over 50 countries will take part.

The minister said more than 1,200 stalls have been allotted at the festival for national and international weavers, artisans, and for the exhibition and sale of traditional crafts.

Renowned artists, including Padma Shri Kailash Kher, Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan, and Padma Shri Mahabir Guddu, will perform at the festival.

To keep Haryana’s cultural and folk art traditions alive, regional artists will perform on various stages, featuring traditional musical instruments.

Keeping in view the increasing footfall of tourists every year, infrastructure development works of approximately Rs 4.75 crore have been undertaken at the fairground. These include beautification of the venue, widening of pathways, construction of 127 new huts, repair of old huts, and expansion of the amusement area.

Sharing more information, Commissioner and Secretary (Heritage and Tourism) Amit Kumar Agrawal said artisans from all corners of the country will take part in it, besides international participation.

He said the festival is organised not for commercial purposes, but to promote artisans and their craftsmanship. The event strengthens self-reliance, enhances export potential, and gives local products a global platform, thereby realising the vision of ‘Local to Global’.

