16 arrested in crackdown against traitors: Assam CM Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 27 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said as many as 16 "rogue elements" have been arrested by the police for allegedly promoting anti-national sentiments amid heightened tensions in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people were brutally killed.

In a series of posts on X, Assam CM Himanta Sarma said, "Update on crackdown against traitors on April 27. Dadhichi Dimple alias Dimple Bora was arrested by the Golaghat Police. Tahib Ali was arrested by the Tamulpur Police, and Bimal Mahato was arrested by the Udalguri Police. Total 16 arrests have been made till now against rogue elements."

In another post, he said, "Md Mustak Ahmed alias Sahel, son of Kabir Ahmed from Saykut village under Karimganj Police Station, was arrested last night for posting 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Facebook."

On Saturday, CM Sarma said, "Assam will not tolerate any individual who, directly or indirectly, supports or defends Pakistan in connection with the heinous attack in Pahalgam. So far, the following individuals have been arrested by Assam Police for directly or indirectly promoting the cause of Pakistan on social media."

The names in the post were identified as Hailakandi, Md Jabir Hussain, Md AK Bahauddin, Md Javed Mazumder, Md Mahahar Mia alias Md Mujihirul Islam, Md Aminul Islam, and Md Sahil Ali.

The country remains in mourning over the shocking death of 26 people in the terrorist attack in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, which also left many injured. India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

The government has said that terrorists responsible for a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and conspirators will face severe punishment

Meanwhile the Panchayat elections in Assam are scheduled to be held in two phases, May 2 and May 7, respectively. The counting of the votes will be carried out on May 11. (ANI)

