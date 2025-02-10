15th Aero India: Union Minister Sanjay Seth hands over certificates for ASTRA BVR, HTT-40

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 10 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Monday handed over Restricted Military Type Certificates (RMTC) for ASTRA BVR and HTT-40. He also released guidance materials for the life extension of aircraft and systems at the 15th Aero India International Seminar in Bengaluru.

Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat; Former SA to RM & President AeSI Dr G Satheesh Reddy; Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Tejinder Singh; and others were also present during the event.

In a post on X, Seth said, "Today, at the 15th Aero India International Seminar by DRDO & AeSI, I handed over the Restricted Military Type Certificates (RMTC) for ASTRA BVR and HTT-40 and released Guidance Materials for Aircraft Systems' Life Extension, enhancing India's aeronautical capabilities."

The 15th edition of the Biennial Aero-India International Seminar commenced in Bengaluru, on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

The two-day seminar has been organised by the Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in association with the Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI) as a prelude to Aero India 2025, which will be held in Bengaluru from February 10 to 14, as per the Ministry.

The statement added that the seminar is a premier event in the global aerospace arena. The theme this year is 'Futuristic Aerospace Technologies: Challenges in Design Validation,' highlighting discussions and deliberations on Emerging Trends in Futuristic Aerospace Technologies and Military Airworthiness & Certification: Challenges in Design and Testing.

International delegates attending the event are from prominent foreign companies like Airbus Defence and Space from Spain; Collins Aerospace, GE Aerospace, Martin-Baker, MBDA and Rolls-Royce from the UK; Rafael Advanced Defence Systems from Israel; and SAFRAN France. Indian industries participating in the seminar include Abeyaantrix Solutions, Ansys Inc., Globals Inc., JSR Dynamics Pvt. Ltd., RAPHE mPhibr, and TAQBit Labs Private Limited.

The seminar offers a platform to explore collaborative research opportunities and forge strategic partnerships, advancing the future of aerospace and defence technologies. A total of 12 technical sessions covering various topics on challenges in design validation on futuristic aerospace technologies are scheduled. The seminar on 'Futuristic Aerospace Technologies: Challenges in Design Validation' focuses on various topics such as cutting-edge technologies for system design and validation, innovative approaches for airworthiness & certification, leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance the future of aviation, pioneering advancements in electronics and sensing technology, global insights into next-gen propulsion systems, emerging trends in military aviation, and innovations driving human missions beyond Earth, the statement added.

Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of ISRO V. Narayanan was the chief guest of the event, while Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO Samir V Kamat was the guest of Honour. President, AeSI G Satheesh Reddy was also present on the occasion.

The statement also mentioned that about 1,100 delegates are participating from DRDO, Defence PSUs, Armed Forces and Private Industries, including MSMEs. Further, 33 speakers from both India and abroad will deliver technical talks on a range of topics in the domain. (ANI)

