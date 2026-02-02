15.79 crore rural households given tap water connections under JJM: Centre

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), over 15.79 crore or 81.57 per cent rural households have been provided functional tap water connections, up from 3.24 crore or 16.71 per cent in August 2019, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, V. Somanna, said that as per data updated by States/UTs on the IMIS portal till December 31, 2024, a total of 189 districts and 2,50,021 villages were reported to be covered under 'Har Ghar Jal'.

Informing that in the Union Budget 2025–26, the Finance Minister has extended the Mission to December 2028, the MoS said the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that achieving the Mission's goals will save the country's women 5.5 crore hours daily, previously spent collecting water and prevent nearly 400,000 deaths from diarrhoeal diseases.

Somanna said Nobel laureate Michael Kremer suggests safe water coverage could reduce under-five child mortality by almost 30 per cent and research by IIM Bangalore and the ILO projects significant job creation, estimating millions of person-years of direct and indirect employment through the Mission's implementation phases.

He said that in order to encourage community participation, the operational guidelines for the implementation of JJM provide for constitution of a Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC)/Paani Samiti/User Group to carry out the responsibilities of water supply management in the village.

This Committee typically consists of 10-15 members including up to 25 per cent elected panchayat members, 50 per cent women, and members from weaker section (SC/ST) in proportion to their population, out of the remaining 25 per cent.

Also, a special initiative Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB), under Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA): Catch the rain (CTR), campaign was launched on September 6, 2024, which aims to promote collaborative community-driven water conservation efforts and focusses on enhancing water management through low-cost, scientifically-designed artificial recharge structures, ensuring active participation from local communities, industries, and other stakeholders.

