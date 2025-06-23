1.5 years of governance has outperformed 5-yr work of Cong regime: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, June 23 (IANS) Slamming the opposition Congress and its leaders, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday said that the one-and-a-half year tenure of the government led by him has already outperformed the five-year work of the previous Ashok Gehlot-regime in the state.

"Congress leaders were confined to social media, while our one and a half years of governance have outperformed their five-year tenure," declared Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, as he launched a sharp attack on the opposition during a tribute programme held at the BJP State Headquarters on the martyrdom day of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The event served not only as a moment of remembrance but also as a platform to highlight the achievements of the current government and reaffirm its commitment to national unity and grassroots development.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Sharma said, “Congress leaders are limited to social media. They claim the CM is never present, but they themselves were busy relaxing in hotels. Let them bring their record of five years — I will show them what we have achieved in just one and a half years.” He further stated, “Where is electricity not being supplied? Ask, and I will present the data. Compare our record on power generation and household/agricultural connections — reality will be crystal clear. Congress tweets, but we deliver on the ground.”

The Chief Minister accused Congress of exploiting the poor under the slogan ‘Garibi Hatao’.

“While Congress did politics of appeasement and discrimination, the BJP lives by the motto ‘Nation First’. We are working tirelessly for the upliftment of the poor, farmers, women, and youth. Congress lost power from Panchayat to Parliament because they abandoned their ideology and the people.”

CM Sharma described BJP as “an army of selfless workers” dedicated to taking government schemes to the grassroots. “Our strength lies in both organisation and service,” he added.

Chief Minister Sharma also announced that beginning tomorrow, the party will launch the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Pakhwada, aimed at reaching the last person in the line with the benefits of welfare schemes.

He said, “We had committed to making 5,000 villages BPL-free in this year’s budget. For this, Rs 300 crore has already been allocated. During this fortnight, these villages will be freed from poverty as we fast-track welfare and development schemes.” At the conclusion of the event, CM Sharma personally met each party worker, underscoring his commitment to grassroots engagement.

BJP State President Madan Rathore became emotional while recalling the sacrifice of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

“Dr. Mookerjee gave his life for the unity of the country and for ensuring Kashmir remained an integral part of India. The sapling he planted was nurtured by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and now it has turned into tree," he said.

