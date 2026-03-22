15 held for highway blockade, violence after cow vigilante's death

Mathura, March 22 (IANS) In a major crackdown, the Chhata police in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district have arrested 15 alleged miscreants for blocking National Highway-19, attacking police personnel, and vandalising vehicles following the death of a cow vigilante in a road accident, officials said on Sunday.

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According to the police, the incident took place on March 21 at around 11.30 a.m. when Chandrashekhar, popularly known as “Farsa Wale Baba”, a 58-year-old resident of Ajnojh village under Barsana Police Station, died in a road accident in the Kosi Kalan area.

Soon after the accident, a group of people gathered and placed the body on NH-19 near Chhata, blocking the busy highway and severely disrupting vehicular movement. The protest soon turned violent as the mob allegedly resorted to firing, pelted stones at police personnel and members of cow protection groups, and damaged police vehicles.

Police officials said the situation escalated quickly, creating panic in the area and causing significant inconvenience to commuters. Additional forces were rushed to the spot to control the situation and clear the highway.

Acting swiftly, the Chhata police launched a coordinated operation and arrested 15 accused involved in the violence. The arrests were made on Sunday from the Shergarh Tiraha area.

During the operation, police recovered several items used in the incident, including sticks, bricks, stones, and illegal country-made cartridges of .315 and .312 bore from the possession of the accused.

A case has been registered at Chhata Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions related to rioting, attempt to murder, obstruction of public way, and damage to public property. The accused are being produced before a competent court for further legal action.

Police officials confirmed that the situation is now under control. They also warned that strict action will be taken against those attempting to disturb law and order.

Authorities reiterated their appeal to the public to maintain peace and resolve grievances through lawful means.

--IANS

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