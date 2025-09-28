149-year-old Durgabari Puja, initiated by kings, funded by successive govts, remains Tripura's key attraction

Agartala, Sep 28 (IANS) The 149-year-old Durga Puja, first initiated by the erstwhile Tripura kings and subsequently sponsored by the state government for more than seven decades, continues to attract devotees from across India as well as neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh.

Tripura government, irrespective of being governed by the Left or the non-Left parties since it merged with the Indian Union 76 years ago, is possibly the only state in the country where the administration continues to finance the 149-year-old Durgabari Puja, which is also closely supervised by both the surviving members of the erstwhile royal family and the West Tripura District administration.

The 'Bodhan' (also called 'Maha Sasthi'), the welcoming of the Durga idols, the five-day-long 'Puja' (worship) began on Sunday at the famous Durgabari temple, located in front of the 124-year-old Ujjayanta Palace, one of the biggest royal mansions in eastern India.

The two-storeyed magnificent mansion, Ujjayanta Palace, built by then Maharaja Radha Kishore Manikya during 1899-1901, covering one sq Km area, was the headquarters of former kings.

After 1949, it became the state Legislative Assembly. In July 2011, after the state Assembly was shifted to the Capital Complex on the city's outskirts, the majestic three-domed mansion was converted into eastern India's largest museum, showcasing the history, life and culture of the eight Northeastern states.

The head priest of the Durgabari temple, Jayanta Bhattacharjee, said that a few years after the beginning of the royal era in Tripura, the then-kings started the Durga Puja over 500 years ago.

"The headquarters of the princely dynasty was originally set up in Udaipur in southern Tripura, then in Amarpur and afterwards was moved to Puran Habeli and finally settled in Agartala 187 years ago in 1838 by Maharaja Krishna Kishore Manikya (1830-49)," 60-year-old Bhattacharjee told IANS.

Bhattacharjee's forefathers have performed the role of head priest or priest to worship the Durga idols in the Durgabari temple for over six generations.

As per norms, West Tripura's District Magistrate (DM) and Collector, before starting the rituals of Durga Puja, have to report in writing about the preparations at Durgabari to the former royal family and submit a final report after completion of the five-day puja.

The DM, who is called 'Sebayet', is the main organiser of Durgabari puja. Nowadays, this traditional practice has been slightly modified.

However, every detail of the Durga Puja is symbolically approved by the surviving elderly royal family member, Bibhu Kumari Devi.

Bhattacharjee, son of the former head priest late Pandit Dulal Bhattacharjee, said it is on the final day of Dashami that the real splendour of the festival unfolds.

The idols of Durgabari that lead the Dashami procession are the first to be immersed at Dashamighat here with full state honours, with the state police band playing the national song.

An official of West Tripura district administration said that the state government, following the previous years' practice, has sanctioned Rs 7.50 lakh this year too for the Durga Puja at this royal temple.

He said that a young buffalo, several goats and pigeons are sacrificed during the five-day festival at Durgabari in the presence of thousands of devotees -- all at government expense.

Historian and writer Panna Lal Roy said that Tripura is the only state in India where the state government, be it of the Left or non-Left parties, has been funding the Hindu Puja.

Roy, who authored many books on the royal era and princely dynasty, said the tradition has been going on since the erstwhile princely-ruled Tripura's merger with the Indian Union 76 years ago.

"After the 517-year rule by 1,355 kings, on October 15, 1949, Tripura came under the administrative control of the Indian government after a merger agreement signed between Kanchan Prabha Devi, then regent Maharani, and the Indian Governor General," Roy, a former official of Tripura's Information and Cultural Affairs Department, told IANS.

The merger agreement made it compulsory for the Tripura government to continue the funding of temples run by the Hindu princely rulers. This continues even 78 years after India’s Independence. A full-fledged division - Public Place of Worship or Debarchan Vibhag -- under the district magistrates in four of Tripura's eight districts now bears this responsibility, and the entire expenditure of over 16 temples, including that of Durgabari, is met by the government.

Historian Roy said: "The Durga Puja in Durgabari temple is unique in the sense that the 'prasad (holy offering)' includes meat, fish, eggs, liquor and, of course, fruits."

Though over 3,000 community and more than 100 family Durga Pujas are being held in Tripura, including 775 in the West Tripura district, the Durga Puja at the Durgabari temple remains the prime attraction for numerous reasons, including its centuries-old customs, kept alive by the royal family and the government.

Traditional and customary themes, prevailing issues including climate change and events continue to dominate puja pandals in the state, with historical events forming a part of the thematic decorations.

(Sujit Chakraborty can be contacted at sujitchakrabortyne@gmail.com)

--IANS

sc/svn