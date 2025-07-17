13-year-old boy electrocuted while retrieving footwear from school rooftop in Kerala

Kollam, July 17 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old boy was electrocuted while trying to retrieve his footwear from the school's rooftop in Kerala on Thursday.

Just before classes began at the state-supported Boys School, Thevelekkara, the schoolchildren were playing on the ground when the footwear of a student got stuck on top of a roof.

The electric line was passing over the roof where the footwear was lying.

Mithun, a Class 8 student, climbed onto the top of the roof but slipped and came in contact with a live electric wire.

Despite the best efforts, Mithun's life could not be saved.

State Education Minister V. Sivankutty said, "This is a sad day as we have lost one son of ours."

"I have directed the top official in my department to visit the school and submit a report. Definitely, there will be action against those who failed to do their duty," said Minister Sivankutty.

"Just before every academic year opens, all state-run schools have to submit a fitness certificate. We will wait to see about this school and if it has the certificate," added Sivankutty.

Local legislator Kovoor Kunjumon said appropriate action will be taken against those who failed to fulfil their responsibilities.

State Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty said he has asked the Chief Electrical Inspector to prepare a report, and based on the report, the wrongdoers will be punished. Meanwhile, the school teachers are in a state of shock.

Shaji Thomas, Executive Engineer at the location, exonerated the Electricity Board for having done no wrong.

"This line has been in existence for the past four decades, and the shed was built eight years ago. Two days back, our Assistant Engineer informed the school authorities that the Board is willing to change the line, and they said they will get it cleared by the school management. The school has the responsibility to cover the open areas through which the student entered on top of the shed," said Thomas.

--IANS

sg/svn