13 Kerala women's special dance debut ode for International Women’s Day

Thiruvananthapuram, March 8 (IANS) Marking International Women’s Day with a unique cultural initiative, Natyaveda, a well-known dance and music academy in Kerala, will present a special arangettam performance featuring 13 senior women from different walks of life.

Read More

The programme will be held at 5 p.m. at the state government cultural auditorium, Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The event will feature a single-stage performance in which the 13 participants, in the 40-50 age group, will make their debut before an audience. The programme is aimed at highlighting the message that the pursuit of art and learning can begin at any stage of life.

According to Guru Kalamandalam Sony Teacher, the guiding force behind Natyaveda, the performers come from diverse backgrounds, including professionals and homemakers who have trained in classical dance before stepping onto the stage for their debut.

“For many of these women, performing on stage has been a long-cherished dream. This arangettam is a tribute to their dedication and to the spirit of International Women’s Day,” she said.

Founded in 2000 in Thiruvananthapuram, Natyaveda has developed over the past two decades into a vibrant cultural institution dedicated to promoting and preserving Indian performing arts traditions. What began as a small collective of artists, scholars and art lovers has evolved into a respected cultural platform connecting performers, scholars, amateurs and connoisseurs of classical arts.

Registered under the Charitable Societies Act and affiliated with the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, Natyaveda regularly conducts workshops, lecture demonstrations, seminars and cultural festivals aimed at enhancing appreciation for Indian art and culture.

A major milestone in the institution’s journey has been the establishment of the Natyaveda College of Performing Arts, which is affiliated with Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya (IKSVV), Khairagarh University in Chhattisgarh -- India’s first university dedicated exclusively to performing arts.

The college offers undergraduate degree programmes in Bharatanatyam, Carnatic vocal and Hindustani vocal music, along with diploma courses in Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Carnatic and Hindustani music, Sitar, Tabla and Yoga. It is also the only IKSVV-affiliated performing arts college in South India.

Students from the institution have earned national recognition in university examinations and have performed at prestigious events such as the Khairagarh Festival.

The late Padma Vibhushan Kavalam Narayana Panicker served as the patron and guru of Natyaveda, shaping many of its artistic initiatives.

Guided by the vision “Arts for a Better World,” the organisation continues to nurture artistic talent and strengthen appreciation for India’s classical cultural heritage.

--IANS

aal/dpb