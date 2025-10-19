12,000 special trains operating, stop overcrowding rumours, appeals Railway Minister Vaishnaw amid festive rush

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) In view of the heavy festive rush on trains ahead of Diwali and Chhath, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday visited the national capital's Anand Vihar Terminal to review passenger arrangements and interacted with officials and passengers, while urging the civil society and opposition parties not to create any rumours on social media on overcrowding and mismanagement.

As millions of people travel to their hometowns during the festive season, the Railways Minister said Indian Railways has made "special arrangements” to handle the surge and ensure safe, comfortable travel".

Addressing reporters after the on-ground inspection, Vaishnaw said: "Every year during Diwali and Chhath, a large number of passengers travel to their native places. This time too, a high passenger surge is being witnessed across major terminals in the country. To manage this, around 12,000 additional train services have been operated.”

He also interacted with several passengers at the terminal, who reportedly appreciated the arrangements.

Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar, Delhi Division DRM Pushpesh R. Tripathi, Northern Railway GM Ashok Verma, and ASC Chetan Jichkar were also present during the inspection.

Verma briefed the media about a dedicated “war room” mechanism.

"Control rooms have been set up at every major station to monitor train movements in real time. Decisions regarding platform allocation and departure clearances are being taken instantly to avoid crowd build-up," he said.

On security arrangements, Jichkar informed that over 600 personnel, including RPF, RPSF, CORAS commandos and dog squads, have been deployed to maintain strict vigilance and crowd control.

A special holding area has been set up outside Anand Vihar station, where passengers can wait comfortably before boarding.

The Railway Minister personally inspected the station premises, mini control room and CCTV surveillance setup to assess preparedness.

The minister also dismissed reports circulating on social media about overcrowding and mismanagement and urged the civil society and political parties, especially the opposition, not to create any rumours.

"Some misleading and old videos are being circulated to create confusion. I request everyone to avoid spreading such misinformation. The situation is fully under control and all passengers are being managed systematically," he said.

The minister also conveyed his greetings to 12 lakh railway employees working round the clock and wished passengers a safe journey home for the festivities.

