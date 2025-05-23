12-year-old boy brutally murdered in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa, accused arrested

Chaibasa, May 23 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy was brutally murdered by having his throat slit in Jugidaru village under the Mufassil police station area of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Chandra Mohan Ban Singh, a neighbour of the victim, Arjun Ban Singh, has been arrested.

According to the police, the incident took place late Thursday evening, when Arjun’s parents, Sinkur Ban Singh and his wife, had gone to the local market.

On returning home, they were informed by their nine-year-old daughter, Anita, that the accused had entered their home armed with a knife and attacked Arjun, fatally slitting his throat. Anita managed to escape and raise an alarm.

A police team was immediately formed on the instructions of Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar.

Based on a written complaint filed by the victim’s father, a case was registered at Chaibasa Mufassil police station under Case No. 83/2025, Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Acting swiftly, police arrested Chandra Mohan Ban Singh on Friday morning.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. The iron knife used in the murder was also recovered from his residence.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the motive behind the murder may be linked to an old land dispute and accusations of witchcraft.

Police sources said the accused’s wife had recently accused Arjun’s mother of being a witch, which may have triggered the violent act.

The arrest operation was carried out by a team comprising Mufassil police station in-charge Chandrashekhar, Sub-Inspector Mithun Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector Yadunandan Mahato, Dashrath Tudu, and armed police personnel.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody, and further investigation is underway. The incident has left the village in deep shock, with a pall of gloom and mourning prevailing in the community.

--IANS

snc/skp/vd