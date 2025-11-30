12 officers graduate from IAF's Navigation Training, Weapons System Schools

Hyderabad, Nov 30 (IANS) Twelve officers have graduated after completing their training at the Navigation Training School (NTS) and Weapons Systems School (WSS) at Air Force Station Begumpet here.

The graduating course of 109ᵗʰ Advance Navigation Course (ANC) comprised seven officers, including three from the Indian Air Force (IAF), two from the Indian Navy, one from the Indian Coast Guard, and one from the Royal Malaysian Air Force. These officers would be stepping out as instructors and would be taking up instructional assignments in their respective services, said a defence release on Sunday.

The 141st ab-initio Navigation Course comprised five Flight Cadets of the IAF and one officer from the Sri Lankan Air Force.

The valedictory function of the 109th Advance Navigation Course and 141st ab-initio Navigation Course, and Stage-II & III Weapon System (WS) course was held at Air Force Station Begumpet.

Assistant Chief of Air Staff, Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Sanjeev Kumar Taliyan was the Reviewing Officer for the function.

Meritorious trainees of all the courses were awarded with trophies, medals and certificates during the function.

The Flight Cadets, who have completed their training at NTS and WSS, would be commissioned as officers in the IAF during the Combined Graduation Parade to be held at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, on December 13.

The Navigation Training School is a premier aerial navigation training institution of the IAF. It has been transforming flight cadets to astute navigators and imparting advanced navigation skills and instructional techniques to the selected aviators of the IAF, Navy, Coast Guard and friendly foreign countries for the last seven decades.

Weapon Systems School, also located at Air Force Station Begumpet, is a key component of the IAF to unify all weapon system operators under a single and specialised entity and provides contemporary, effect-based training to prepare officers of the new branch in line with the IAF’s requirements.

--IANS

ms/vd