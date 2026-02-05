12 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Raipur/Bijapur, Feb 5 (IANS) Twelve Maoist cadres from the South Sub-Zonal bureau surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Thursday, under the state government's 'Poona Margem: Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation' initiative, marking a new beginning of trust and mainstream integration.

The group, comprising eight female and four male cadres, laid down arms, including three automatic weapons such as AK-47 and SLR rifles, along with ammunition.

A total reward of Rs 54 lakh had been declared on them based on their positions and roles in the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation.

They voluntarily handed over additional explosive material, including 250 gelatin sticks, 400 detonators, one plastic drum of gunpowder, and one bundle of cordex wire.

Among the surrendered cadres was Somdu Madkam, a 42-year-old Darbha Division DVCM (divisional committee member) and Katekalyan Area Committee in-charge, carrying Rs 8 lakh reward, who laid down an AK-47 and one magazine.

Other notable surrenders included Hungi Kunjam alias Soni, a 19-year-old battalion No 1 Party Member carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh, Payki Kunjam, a 22-year-old company No. 02 Party Member carrying Rs 8 lakh, and Ayati Madkam alias Punni, a 24-year-old North Sub Zonal Bureau PPCM (Platoon Party Committee Member) with Rs 5 lakh prize.

Several area committee members (ACM), party members, and PLGA members also joined, with rewards ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

The surrender occurred before Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, and other senior officials, including Deputy Inspector General of Police CRPF, Ops Bijapur Sector officers, and Superintendent of Police Bijapur Dr Jitendra Kumar Yadav.

Necessary legal processes for their rehabilitation and reintegration into society are underway, with provisions for financial assistance, skill development, and support as per the state's policy. This development is hailed as a significant achievement in the ongoing anti-Maoist campaign.

Since January 1, 2024, in Bijapur district alone, 888 Maoists have returned to the mainstream, 1,163 have been arrested, and 231 have been killed in encounters.

The state government's comprehensive strategy combining security operations, dialogue, development initiatives, and attractive rehabilitation packages has steadily eroded the influence of violence, replacing fear with opportunities for progress. Officials attribute the growing trend of surrenders to sustained pressure from security forces, the establishment of camps in remote areas, and the effectiveness of 'Poona Margem', which has encouraged numerous cadres across Bastar to abandon armed ideology.

The event underscores collective efforts by police, central forces, local administration, and citizens in fostering lasting peace and development in the region.

