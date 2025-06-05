11th anniv of Modi govt: BJP chalks out comparative campaign in Bengal

Kolkata, June 5 (IANS) The West Bengal unit of the BJP has planned a unique camping strategy in the state to celebrate the completion of 11 years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre on June 9.

A state committee member of the BJP said that the strategy will be massive propaganda comparing the successes achieved by the Modi government during its 11-year rule since 2014 with the ‘failures’ of the Mamata Banerjee-led and Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal government during the last 14 years since 2011.

“This unique comparative campaign will start from June 9 and we plan to continue with the same at least for the next two weeks.

“Besides focussing on campaigning on these lines on social media, our party activists will participate in detailed outreach programmes throughout the state explaining to common people the comparative performances by the two governments,” the state committee member said.

He added that BJP workers would also explain to the people how the common people of West Bengal were denied basic services under the various centrally-sponsored schemes because of the rampant corruption by Trinamool Congress leaders at all levels.

“We will also highlight how the people of the state were denied free treatment anywhere in India because of the state government’s refusal to allow implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme here,” he added.

To recall, during his address at a political rally in Alipurduar district on May 29, the Prime Minister categorically mentioned the non-implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in West Bengal following the state government’s refusal on this count.

“Since the people of West Bengal were not allowed to avail the benefit of Ayushman Bharat, they are deprived of free treatment when they are in any other states. Many people in Bengal could have enjoyed the benefit of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. But the inhuman government here did not allow that as well,” the Prime Minister said last week while highlighting five crisis points that West Bengal is reportedly saddled with, under the current Trinamool Congress’ rule.

West Bengal is heading for Assembly elections early next year and the Prime Minister has already set the tone for his party’s campaign line through his address at Alipurduar last week.

--IANS

src/rad