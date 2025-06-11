11 years of PM Modi-led govt a golden age of transformation: Indian diaspora in South Korea

Seoul, June 11 (IANS) As the BJP-led NDA government marks 11 years at the Centre, members of the Indian diaspora in South Korea have voiced their appreciation for what they describe as a "golden age" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The diaspora members credited PM Modi's "remarkable" governance for India's rise in global stature and its development trajectory, which they say has made them prouder than ever to call themselves Indians.

"India's incredible journey over the past 11 years, from leadership in the G20, to space exploration with Chandrayaan-3, to digital innovations like UPI, has been remarkable. We NRIs have proudly witnessed India's rise on the global stage," said Beena Nair, a businesswoman of the Indian community in South Korea, while speaking to IANS.

"It's not just about advancements in healthcare and sanitation; from leading climate action to technological progress, India has shown the world what it is capable of," she added.

Another diaspora member, Dr. Namrata Mandloi, highlighted the success of 'Operation Sindoor', calling it a testament to India's evolving strength and identity.

"Today, an Indian does not need to introduce themselves; our name now resonates across the world. 'Operation Sindoor' has powerfully asserted India's identity on the global stage. India will not live with fear. We are a symbol of peace, but when the time comes, we can display immense courage," she said.

"The entire world will see our strength as a country. I thank PM Modi for making India strong. I also thank all the delegations that visited different nations, including South Korea, for delivering India's message to the world. They have made it clear that India will not tolerate any cross-border terrorism sponsored by Pakistan," she further said.

Emphasising the domestic achievements of the last 11 years, Mandloi called this period the "golden age" of development.

"Even remote villages now enjoy seamless connectivity, the economy has made significant gains, and there's a strong push for startups," she said.

A businessman and President of the Indian community in South Korea, Lalit Khemani, shared how his Korean colleagues noticed India's transformation.

"We can all clearly see how much India has improved. Everyone notices the changes, especially the Koreans who visited then and now say that the transformation is remarkable. I often discuss the differences in infrastructure, cleanliness, and overall development with my employees, and they also acknowledge it," he said.

Korean businesswoman Hyun Hee Choi also extended support for PM Modi and praised him for fostering India-South Korea ties.

"I support PM Modi and truly admire him. That's why I hope India-Korea relations grow even stronger. PM Modi, please visit Korea once again and showcase India's progress and strength; Korea will surely appreciate it. I also hope that economic and financial cooperation between India and Korea becomes even stronger," she said.

PM Modi first assumed office on May 26, 2014, and the government is observing this 11-year milestone by highlighting achievements across various sectors, with infrastructure emerging as a key symbol of India's path toward becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Before becoming Prime Minister, Narendra Modi served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014, making him one of the longest-serving leaders in Indian history.

--IANS

sd/rad