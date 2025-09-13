11 policemen suspended over 'nexus' with drug peddlers in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 13 (IANS) In a shocking and concerning development, 11 policemen attached to two police stations, including a police inspector, have been suspended, pending departmental inquiry, on charges of colluding with a drug peddlers in Bengaluru on Saturday.

According to police, the accused officers were hand in glove with a gang of peddlers selling drugs used as sedatives.

The suspended personnel include Police Inspector, Head Constable, Assistant Sub-Inspector and police constables attached to Chamarajpet and JJ Nagar police stations.

The suspended officers allegedly collected protection money from the peddlers every month in exchange for allowing them to sell tablets as sedatives.

The racket was busted when RR Nagar Police arrested a group of six peddlers, including Salman, Nayaz Ullah, Nayaz Khan, and Taher Patel, on August 22. The accused were caught red-handed while selling narcotic tablets to customers, who were students and young employees. The police seized 1,000 tablets from them.

During the investigation, police found that the accused were in regular contact with officers from Chamarajpet and JJ Nagar police stations. The nexus came to light when the accused persons' mobile phones were examined. It was found that the drug peddlers were in direct contact with the accused officers, exchanging audio messages and regular messages regarding financial transactions.

Investigating officers also found that the cops were partying with the accused persons.

The matter was brought to the notice of ACP Kengeri Gate Bharath Reddy, who submitted a detailed report to the DCP West after thorough investigation. The case was later handed over to Vijayanagar ACP Chandan for further detailed probe.

The investigation revealed that the police were colluding with the peddlers, receiving protection money, and socialising with them. The accused officers allegedly used to collect between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh from the peddlers.

The accused sold tidal tablets, which are not for sale without a doctor's prescription. The drug peddling nexus operated in the western part of the city, especially in Chamrajpet, JJ Nagar, and RR Nagar, for over a year.

--IANS

mka/svn