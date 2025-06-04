11 injured in Jammu and Kashmir road accident

Jammu, June 4 (IANS) Eleven people were injured on Wednesday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Officials said that a load carrier went out of the driver's control at the CISF checkpost in the Jyotipuram area of Reasi district.

"After the driver of the load carrier lost control of the wheel, the vehicle dropped into a gorge, injuring 11 persons. The vehicle dropped down nearly 50 feet from the road. The injured were shifted to the Reasi district hospital. Doctors at the hospital said the condition of the injured is being monitored. Police have registered a case," the officials said.

Overloading, speeding, and road rage are the main reasons for road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir, especially the hilly districts of Jammu region, including Doda, Poonch, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Ramban and Reasi.

The Traffic Department has deployed special squads in the hilly areas to ensure that the safety rules are not violated by drivers in these areas.

Most of the accidents occur due to speeding by the transport vehicles, the officials said.

The other major problem responsible for the loss of human lives is the habit of not wearing helmets by motorcycle riders and pillion.

Authorities have given directions to all the filling stations in Jammu and Kashmir not to sell petrol to motorcycle drivers who report at the filling stations without wearing helmets.

As a welfare measure, traffic officials in Srinagar and Jammu cities also distributed helmets among two-wheeler drivers found driving without wearing helmets.

Regional transport officers have publicised rules under which the parents of the minors found driving vehicles are liable for imprisonment.

In addition to this, rash and negligent drivers are liable to lose their driving licences, in addition to cancellation of their vehicle registration certificates.

