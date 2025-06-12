11 from Rajasthan among passengers in Ahmedabad air crash (Ld)

Jaipur, June 12 (IANS) Eleven persons from Rajasthan have been reported among passengers in the tragic plane crash that occurred near the Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat on Thursday.

The victims belonged to six families from different districts of the state -- five from Banswara, four from Udaipur, and one each from Balotra and Bikaner.

Among the passengers onboard the ill-fated flight were Koni Vyas from Banswara, her husband Pradeep Joshi, and their three children -- Pradyut, Miraya and Nakul.

The family was reportedly onboard the ill-fated flight which was on their way to London.

Koni Vyas had recently resigned from Pacific Hospital in Udaipur's Umarda, nearly a month ago, as she planned to settle with her husband abroad.

Another resident of Balotra district, Khushboo, whose husband is a doctor in London, was also on the ill-fated flight.

She had left for Ahmedabad on Wednesday night with her father, Madan Rajpurohit.

Shockingly, Rajpurohit had just left the airport and reached near Mehsana in Gujarat when he received the news of the plane crash.

Khushboo got married in January 2025.

Two siblings, Shubh and Shagun, the children of Udaipur-based marble businessman Sanjeev Modi, were also onboard the ill-fated flight.

Both MBA graduates, they were managing the family business and were en route to London for a visit.

Relatives and neighbours also gathered at the residence of Sanjeev Modi. Upon receiving the news about the plane crash, the Udaipur-based marble businessman left immediately for Ahmedabad.

Abhinav Parihar, the grandson of former Sridungargarh MLA Kishna Ram Nai and son of Shiv Parihar, was also onboard the Ahmedabad Air India flight.

Abhinav ran a business in London.

Vardichand Menaria, originally from Rundera village in Vallabhnagar near Udaipur and a resident of Hiranmagri, was also onboard the ill-fated flight.

His wife and son Deepak had accompanied him to Ahmedabad and are still there.

Vardichand had recently returned from London a month ago.

His brother Bhagwan Lal is en route to Ahmedabad.

Vardichand was travelling with Prakash Menaria from Rohida village near Inatali.

Both worked as cooks in London and were travelling via the flight together.

