11 Chhattisgarh Police officers to get President’s medal

Raipur, Jan 25 (IANS) In a proud recognition of exemplary service, 11 police personnel from Chhattisgarh have been selected for the prestigious President's Police Medals on the occasion of Republic Day 2026.

These medals include the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 10 for Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM), a Union Home Ministry press release said.

Governor Ramesh Deka will confer these honours upon the awardees during a special ceremony at the police grounds in the state capital on Monday, celebrating their outstanding contributions to law enforcement and public safety.

According to the Union Home Ministry's announcement, Director General of Prisons Himanshu Gupta will receive the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

This award acknowledges his exceptional and dedicated record in correctional administration and prison reforms.

The Police Medal for Meritorious Service, which honours valuable, devoted, and resourceful performance marked by commitment to duty, will be bestowed upon several senior and field officers.

The recipients include IG Dhruv Gupta (AV, PHQ); DIG and SSP Surajpur Prashant Thakur; Commandant 19th Battalion Chhattisgarh Armed Force Jagdalpur Shweta Rajamani; Superintendent of Police District Koriya Ravi Kumar Kurre; Inspector (A/Steno) PHQ Kaushalya Bhatt; Sub-Inspector (Intelligence) PHQ Rohit Kumar Jha; Inspector Special Branch PHQ Kamlesh Kumar Mishra; Platoon Commander 13th Battalion CAF Korba Dal Singh Namdev; Company Commander 15th Battalion CAF Bijapur Dilip Kumar Sinha; and APC 1st Battalion CAF Bhilai Sushil Kumar Barua.

These medals form part of the nationwide honours where a total of 982 personnel from police, fire services, home guard and civil defence, and correctional services received gallantry and distinguished service awards.

Of these, 101 were President's Medals for Distinguished Service, including 89 from police services, while a large number received the Medal for Meritorious Service across various forces.

Chhattisgarh's awardees highlight the state's ongoing efforts in maintaining security amid challenging conditions, particularly in regions affected by Left Wing Extremism. Officers from headquarters, armed battalions, and districts have been recognised for their consistent dedication to upholding law and order, intelligence gathering, and operational excellence.

