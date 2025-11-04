103 gold coins found beneath centuries-old temple near TN's Javaddu hills

Chennai, Nov 4 (IANS) A stunning discovery of 103 antique gold coins from a bygone era has come to light from an ancient Shiva temple near the Javvadu hills in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai district, police said on Tuesday.

The rare find was made at the historic Sivan temple in Kovilur village on Monday.

Workers engaged in the renovation of the sanctum sanctorum unearthed a mud pot buried beneath the temple floor. When it was opened, the pot revealed a glittering collection of gold coins, neatly stacked and remarkably well-preserved.

According to police, the temple is believed to be several centuries old, dating back to the reign of Chola King Rajaraja Cholan III.

The ongoing renovation of the sanctum’s inner structure led to the unearthing of the hidden pot, which was immediately reported to local authorities. Officials from the Revenue Department and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department soon reached the spot and took custody of the coins.

They have initiated steps to examine and preserve the treasure, while further verification will be carried out to determine its historical origin and period.

Experts said the temple bears distinct features of late Chola architecture, supporting the theory that it was constructed during the rule of Rajaraja Cholan III in the 13th century. Historians believe the coins might belong to the late Chola or early Pandya era — a time when gold currency was widely used in temple endowments and trade networks across south India.

Authorities clarified that no police case has been registered since the discovery occurred during authorised temple renovation work.

The HR&CE Department is coordinating with archaeologists and numismatists to study the coins’ inscriptions, minting patterns, and metallic composition to trace their historical significance. The discovery has generated great excitement among local residents and heritage enthusiasts, who see it as a powerful reminder of Tamil Nadu’s rich temple legacy and the enduring prosperity of the Chola civilisation.

