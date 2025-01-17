100th Naval Air Operations Course Graduates at INS Garuda, Kochi: A Milestone in Maritime Air Warfare Training

Kochi: In a Passing Out Parade held at INS Garuda, Kochi, trainees of 100th Naval Air Operations Course (Centennial Course) passed out donning the coveted golden wings on Friday.

Vice Admiral AN Pramod, AVSM, Director General Naval Operations, Naval Headquarters was the Chief Guest for the event and congratulated all personnel on parade for their impeccable turnout, smart drill and sharp movements.

He lauded the young graduates for their remarkable achievements and commended the NAO School for their pivotal role in shaping these officers into proficient 'Airborne Tacticians'.

The prestigious 'Wings of Gold' were conferred upon the young graduates, marking the culmination of their rigorous and arduous training.

These officers will now join various frontline Naval Air Squadrons to hone their skills on their designated aircraft, serving as the indispensable "Eyes and Ears" of the fleet.

Trophies and prizes were awarded in recognition of those who distinguished themselves during this challenging course and Uttar Pradesh trophy, instituted by the Govt of Uttar Pradesh was awarded to Lt Sreeramdas Nitish for best all round performance in the course.

The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Rolling trophy was awarded to Lt Aditya Pandey for standing first in order of merit in flying.

The Officers of the 100th Ab-initio Air Operations course were trained in Maritime Air Operations, including tactics employed in Air Warfare and Anti-Submarine Warfare.

The NAO School had its beginning at INS Garuda in 1960. Over the years, the School has grown both in stature, and capabilities, boasting of world class training infrastructure, including state-of-the-art flying and tactical simulator.

Flying Training at the School is undertaken on modern Dornier aircraft, and the trainees upon completion of their course would be able to undertake a plethora of operations including maritime reconnaissance, Search and Rescue, and Anti- Submarine operations. (ANI)