1,000 tribal homestays to be developed under Swadesh Darshan Scheme: Shekhawat 

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday that the government has approved an initiative to develop 1,000 tribal homestays under its Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

The homestays would be developed as part of ‘Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan’, and the intervention includes a support of up to Rs 5 lakh per unit (for new construction), up to Rs 3 lakh (renovation) and Rs 5 lakh for village community requirement, he said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

Shekhawat said that the Swadesh Darshan Scheme of the Ministry has been revamped as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 with the objective to develop sustainable and responsible tourism destinations following a tourist and destination-centric approach.

He said the Ministry promotes India in a holistic manner through various initiatives. As part of ongoing activities, promotion of rural homestays and rural tourism is also taken up.

“The Ministry of Tourism also regularly promotes various tourism destinations and products of rural tourism through its website and social media promotions,” he said.

Shekhawat said that the Ministry, under its voluntary scheme of classification of Incredible India Bed and Breakfast Establishments, classifies homestay facilities in the country.

He said the Ministry identified the rural circuit as one of the thematic circuits under its Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

“The projects/proposals for development of tourism-related infrastructure, including rural tourism, are identified for development under the circuit as per guidelines in consultation with the State Governments/UT Administrations,” he said.

Stressing sustainable activities, Shekhawat said responsible tourism is a key pillar in the National Strategy for Sustainable Tourism formulated by the Ministry and circulated to the State Governments and Union Territory Administrations.

In line with the strategy, the Travel for LiFE programme was initiated to encourage tourists and tourism businesses to adopt sustainable tourism practices, he said.

Inspired by Mission LiFE, the programme focuses on mindful resource use, reducing waste (like single-use plastics), and supporting local economies to meet Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

--IANS

rch/uk