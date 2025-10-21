1,000 Chhath Puja ghats being prepared in Delhi: Minister Kapil Mishra

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated at more than 1,000 locations across Delhi, Art, Culture, and Language Minister Kapil Mishra announced on Tuesday after a meeting with the Purvanchal Morcha.

He also reviewed preparations for ‘Chhath Puja 2025’ during a meeting with Purvanchal Morcha President Santosh Ojha and other members of the Morcha.

Mishra said that this year, Chhath Puja will be the most extensive celebration ever witnessed in the city.

After several years, special arrangements are being made for Chhath Puja at the Yamuna Ghats, generating great enthusiasm among devotees, he said.

He stated that apart from the Yamuna Ghats, grand celebrations will be held at four major locations — Dwarka, Hathi Ghat, Pitampura, and Sonia Vihar.

To promote the folk culture and traditions of Purvanchal, special arrangements are being made at all Chhath Ghats, he said.

The Department of Art, Culture and Language has invited artistes to perform folk songs, dances, and cultural programs at more than 200 locations across Delhi, he said.

Majestic entry gates, idols of Chhathi Maiyya and Sun God, and decorative lighting will adorn the Ghats to create a devotional and festive atmosphere, and at certain key locations, ‘Model Chhath Ghats’ are being developed as examples of ideal decoration and facilities, said Mishra.

He mentioned that to simplify the process of obtaining necessary permissions and NoCs for Chhath Ghats, a Single Window Clearance System has been implemented — similar to the system used earlier for large-scale events such as the Kanwar Yatra, Ganesh Utsav, Durga Puja, and Ramlila.

A nodal officer will be appointed in each municipal zone to coordinate and oversee the arrangements. “The MCD has been instructed to deploy sufficient sanitation staff for regular cleaning of the Ghats to ensure a comfortable experience for devotees,” he said.

Emphasising on maintaining cleanliness at Chhath Ghats, the Minister directed officials to ensure the availability of mobile toilet vans, ambulances, and fire safety measures at all major locations.

He said the Irrigation and Flood Control Department has been assigned the responsibility for safety and barricading at the Ghats, while the Fire Department, NDMC, and MCD will ensure compliance with safety standards.

The Minister also instructed relevant departments to arrange breakfast and drinking water for devotees after the morning arghya (offering to the Sun).

