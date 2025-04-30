'100% victory of PDA unity': Akhilesh Yadav on Caste Census decision

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday termed the Union Cabinet's decision to include caste enumeration in the national census a "100 per cent victory" of the unity of 90 per cent of PDA--Picchda (Backward classes), Dalits (Schedule Castes), and Alpasankhyaks (Minorities).

Yadav said that the BJP government was "forced" to make the move under continuess pressure from the opposition.

"The decision of caste census is a 100% victory of the unity of 90% PDA. Due to the combined pressure of all of us, the BJP government has been forced to take this decision. This is a very important phase of PDA's victory in the fight for social justice," Yadav wrote in a post on X.

Yadav futher demanded an "honest" caste census so that all communities receive their rights based on population share.

"This is a warning to the BJP government to keep its electoral rigging away from the caste census. Only an honest census will ensure that every caste gets its rights and entitlements in proportion to its population, which the dominant castes have been eyeing till now. This is the first phase of a positive democratic movement for rights and the last phase of BJP's negative politics," Yadav said.

Calling it a shift in political direction, he added, "This is the first phase of a positive democratic movement for rights and the last phase of BJP's negative politics. BJP's hegemonic thinking will surely come to an end. Manvidhan cannot last long in front of the Constitution. This is India's victory!"

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet approved the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming population census. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) and would help strengthen the social and economic structure of society.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Cabinet Committee of Political Affairs has decided today that caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming census. This demonstrates that the government is committed to the values and interests of the society and the country," he said.

The minister also highlighted that the Modi government had earlier introduced a ten per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections without causing any stress on other sections of society.

The Congress has long been advocating for a caste census, with party leaders frequently raising the demand. (ANI)

