100 pc households in over 2.72 lakh villages have tap water supply under Jal Jeevan Mission: MoS Somanna

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)-Har Ghar Jal launched in 2019, 100 per cent rural households in more than 2.72 lakh villages are reported to have tap water supply till Tuesday, the Centre told the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Read More

Minister of State (MoS) for Jal Shakti, V. Somanna, in a written reply, said that the JJM aims at provisioning of potable water to every rural household through tap water connection at a service level of 55 litre per capita per day (lpcd), of prescribed quality (BIS:10500), on regular and long-term basis.

He added at the time of announcement of JJM in August 2019, 3.23 crore (17 per cent) rural households were reported to have tap water connections.

"So far, as reported by states/UTs as on February 10, around 12.56 crore additional rural households have been provided with tap water connections," the MoS said.

"As on February 10, out of 19.36 crore rural households, in around 5.86 lakh villages, in the country, around 15.69 crore (81.02 per cent) households spread around 5.82 lakh villages, are reported to have tap water supply in their homes," MoS Somanna added.

He said the total expenditure under the JJM by the Centre and state governments and Union Territories (UTs) from 2019-2020 to January 28, 2026 is Rs 4.19 lakh crore.

The MoS added that steps taken to plan and implement JJM, with speed, include joint discussions and finalisation of saturation plans and annual action plans of states/UTs, regular review of implementation, workshops/conferences/webinars for capacity building, training, knowledge sharing and field visits by multi-disciplinary team to provide technical support.

For online monitoring, JJM–Integrated Management Information System (IMIS) and JJM–Dashboard has been put in place and provision has also been made for transparent online financial management through Public Financial Management System, he said.

He added that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has told that Central government also provides financial and technical support to the states through various schemes/Missions such as Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and AMRUT 2.0.

"Under AMRUT 2.0 so far, 3,528 water supply projects worth Rs 1.19 lakh crore have been approved by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Approved projects cover 11,393 MLD water treatment plant capacity and about 1.26 lakh km of water supply network," MoS Somanna said.

--IANS

rch/khz