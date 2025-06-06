100-day report card: MoS Malhotra lauds Assembly Speaker's green initiatives

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) The start of work for setting up a 500 KW solar power plant and steps towards making the legislature paperless topped the list of achievements highlighted in the 100-day report card of the Eight Legislative Assembly released on Friday.

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra released the report card in the presence of Speaker Vijender Gupta and lauded the latter’s green initiatives.

Other achievements listed in the report card included two-day training programme for legislators, modernisation of the Assembly Library into a state-of-the-art digital knowledge resource hub and a robust heritage conservation plan, ensuring preservation of the Assembly’s architectural and historical legacy.

In his address, Malhotra lauded the Assembly’s commendable work, describing the report card as “a reflection of remarkable accomplishments” and applauding its visionary theme of ‘Virasat se Vikas ki Ore’— a journey from heritage to progress.

Recalling his formative years in public service, he fondly remembered working under the guidance of Gupta during their tenure in the MCD, crediting him as a mentor whose emphasis on duty and discipline continues to influence him while discharging his duties as a parliamentarian.

The Minister praised the Speaker's balanced leadership, highlighting a visible shift in the conduct of Assembly proceedings over the past 100 days.

“In this entire period, not once have we witnessed the kind of disruptions that had become commonplace in the previous decade,” he remarked.

“Speaker Gupta has upheld democratic traditions, provided equal space to the Opposition, and ensured the dignity of the House,” said Malhotra.

Reflecting on the Assembly’s historical and cultural significance, Malhotra described the premises as a “living heritage,” emphasising the importance of its preservation for generations to come.

Speaker Gupta, in his address, reaffirmed the Delhi Legislative Assembly’s unwavering commitment to transparency, sustainable development, and cultural preservation.

He emphasised that the Report Card is not merely a record of legislative performance, but a reflection of an evolving, citizen-centric model of legislative ethos.

Gupta highlighted key milestones achieved during the Assembly’s first 100 days, including the successful implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) to facilitate a paperless legislature and the laying of the foundation stone for a 500 kW solar power plant, underscoring the Assembly’s dedication to clean energy and green governance.

--IANS

rch/pgh