10 killed in MP bus mishap: Team of doctors from Jabalpur Medical College reaches Chhindwara district hospital

Jabalpur/Chhindwara, March 27 (IANS) A team of senior doctors, including surgeons from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has arrived in Chhindwara district hospital where the treatment of people injured in a late night accident is going on. Ten people were killed and 39 were injured after a bus they were traveling in collided head-on with a pickup truck on Thursday night.

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Civil Surgeon at Chhindwara district hospital, Dr. Sushil Dubey told IANS on Friday that a team of seven senior doctors arrived late on Thursday night to assist the medical staff.

“Doctors from Jabalpur are examining all the injured patients and treatment is being done on the basis of CT scan reports,” he added.

Madhya Pradesh’s Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, Rakesh Singh, who is also Minister incharge for Chhindwara, reached the hospital at midnight from Jabalpur to take stock of the situation.

After a thorough inspection and meeting with medical staff at night, Rakesh Singh informed that 10 people died and 39 were injured in the accident.

Two individuals have been shifted to Nagpur Medical College due to severe injuries, while the remaining injured are undergoing treatment at the Chhindwara district hospital. The examination process is currently ongoing, based on the CT scan reports.

Notably, the accident occurred around Thursday night when a bus was attempting to overtake another vehicle, resulting in a severe head-on collision with a garlic-laden pickup truck, that caused the bus to overturn.

The victims were returning after attending the Chief Minister's beneficiary programme held in nearby Saunsar town.

Preliminary investigations suggest that high speed and negligence during the overtaking manoeuvre were the main reasons behind the mishap.

The district administration has ordered a detailed probe into the incident.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy through a statement issued on Thursday night.

He instructed officials to make immediate arrangements for the treatment of the injured and directed medical teams from Jabalpur to be sent to Chhindwara and Nagpur.

--IANS

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