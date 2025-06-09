Youth Cong workers storm Sree Chithra Institute over surgery delays amid equipment shortage

Thiruvananthapuram, June 9 (IANS) Youth Congress activists of Kerala on Monday stormed the prestigious Sree Chithra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in the state capital, protesting the postponement of critical surgeries due to a severe shortage of surgical equipment.

SCTIMST, a centrally-run institute known for its excellence in cardiology and neurology, is a lifeline for thousands -- particularly the poor and underprivileged -- seeking advanced medical treatment. However, the hospital has recently been grappling with disrupted medical services after contracts with suppliers of key surgical instruments lapsed and were not renewed.

The issue arises from a directive mandating that all purchases be made exclusively through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, which primarily features Indian-made products.

According to hospital sources and protesters, many essential surgical items -- especially those sourced internationally -- are not available on the portal. Earlier, the institute was allowed to float tenders and negotiate directly with suppliers, a process now discontinued.

Angered by the delay in surgeries, a group of Youth Congress workers managed to bypass the hospital’s tight security and reach the office of the Director. Shouting slogans against the BJP-led Central government, they accused it of jeopardising the lives of poor patients. Tensions escalated as protesters clashed verbally with police personnel inside the hospital premises.

“The poor depend on this hospital for life-saving treatments. The Centre’s rigid policies are disrupting care and delaying surgeries. This is unacceptable,” said one of the protesters.

Later in the day, newly appointed Union Minister of State for Tourism, Suresh Gopi, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, visited SCTIMST for discussions with the hospital administration to assess the situation.

“I came here in my role as liaison minister. We had a constructive discussion with officials, and the matter is being taken seriously,” Gopi told reporters.

“We will now approach the Union Finance Minister and other concerned authorities to expedite a resolution. I am confident the issue will be resolved soon,” he added.

--IANS

sg/skp