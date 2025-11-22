Yogi govt unveils major action plan to curb air pollution in NCR-UP

Lucknow, Nov 22 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government has rolled out a comprehensive action plan to tackle worsening air pollution in the Uttar Pradesh region of the National Capital Region (NCR).

The plan -- finalised under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary -- identifies road dust as the single biggest contributor to pollution and outlines targeted measures to mitigate it.

The action strategy prioritises the redevelopment of road stretches, dust control, and improved cleanliness across urban areas.

The state government has appointed the Principal Secretary of the Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Department as the nodal officer for the campaign.

A Project Monitoring Unit (PMU), headed by the department’s Secretary, has also been set up to oversee implementation.

Senior officials from the Urban Development, PWD, Housing and Urban Planning, and Industrial and Infrastructure Development departments are part of the Project Monitoring Unit.

Authorities in Noida and Greater Noida have already begun deploying anti-smog guns, water sprinklers, and mechanical sweepers to suppress road dust.

Officials say the measures will offer significant relief to people living in the NCR-UP region.

To further reduce vehicular emissions, district administrations -- through the Transport Department -- have imposed strict restrictions on diesel auto-rickshaws.

Diesel autos will be completely banned in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad. In Baghpat, the ban will take effect by December 31 this year. In Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar, and Shamli, diesel autos will be phased out by December 31, 2026.

The Meerut Regional Transport Authority has also halted the issuance and renewal of permits for these banned vehicles.

The action plan comes as Delhi-NCR witnessed another alarming spike in air pollution on Saturday.

According to AQI data, most Delhi monitoring stations recorded readings between 300 and 430, while pollution levels in Noida and Ghaziabad crossed even higher thresholds.

Several areas, including Loni in Ghaziabad, registered AQI levels above 450, triggering widespread complaints of breathlessness and eye irritation.

Experts warn that prolonged exposure to such toxic air can lead to asthma, chronic lung disease, cardiac complications, and severe health risks for children and the elderly.

--IANS

skp/uk