Yoga perfect solution to achieve harmony between mind, body and soul: Ram Mohan Naidu

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Yoga is the perfect solution to achieving harmony between the mind, body and soul, and we should be grateful to our ancestors who preserved this invaluable tradition originating from the ancient texts of the Vedas and Upanishads, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Saturday.

The Civil Aviation Ministry, in association with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY-2025) with enthusiasm in the national capital.

The event witnessed the active involvement of officers and staff from both the Ministry and AAI, highlighting the commitment to physical, mental, and spiritual wellness across the aviation sector.

A special video message from Naidu was played during the event, in which he extended warm greetings and lauded the efforts of MoCA and AAI for organising a meaningful celebration.

The minister said that, be it the Fit India Movement, Anti-Obesity campaign or the celebration of Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spearheaded numerous initiatives for inspiring us to be physically active, and that we have been celebrating Yoga Day every year with great enthusiasm.

This year’s theme – ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’ – he noted, beautifully connects yoga with sustainability and global well-being.

Addressing the gathering, Samir Kumar Sinha, Secretary, MoCA, urged everyone to not restrict yoga to just one day, but make it an integral part of their daily life.

He said everyone should take out some time every day for yoga, pranayama and meditation, as this would not only improve health but would also bring energy, discipline and balance in life.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to wellness and holistic health by wholeheartedly participating in this nationwide celebration inspired by the vision of PM Modi.

The observance of International Day of Yoga 2025 reflects the Ministry’s belief that a healthy workforce is essential for a robust and resilient civil aviation sector.

