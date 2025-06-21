Yoga Day aims for healthier planet: Om Birla leads celebrations at Parliament

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday led the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at the Parliament premises, where Members of Parliament from both Houses gathered to mark the occasion with a unified call for incorporating yoga into daily life.

Observed globally every year on June 21, the International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and swiftly adopted by the United Nations, garnering support from 177 countries. Since then, the day has become a global celebration of India's ancient wellness tradition.

At the yoga event held within the Parliament complex, leaders from across party lines came together to perform 'asanas' and breathing exercises, symbolising unity, wellness, and India's soft power on the global stage.

Speaking to reporters after the session, Om Birla extended his greetings on the occasion and underlined the growing global and domestic significance of yoga.

"Yoga has become an integral part of the daily routine for people across society. The International Day of Yoga, rooted in India's ancient natural practices, aims for a healthier planet. Even in the modern scientific world, the importance of yoga has been widely acknowledged," he said.

"Yoga balances the body and mental well-being by eradicating stress and tension from our lives. It also gives us the energy to face life's challenges. Yoga and Ayurveda are ancient practices of India. Several researchers have also found that yoga is a means for the growth of an individual," he added.

MP Sunita Duggal, who also participated in the event, highlighted the broader mission behind Yoga Day and its relevance to national development.

"I extend my greetings on International Day of Yoga. The theme of IDY this year is 'One Earth, One Health', which means we live a healthy life along with everyone else. This Yoga Day reminds us that leading healthier lives can help take the country towards the resolution of Viksit Bharat," Duggal told IANS.

MP P.P. Chaudhary echoed similar sentiments, noting the international resonance of the occasion.

"It is very significant that we are celebrating the 11th IDY, and everyone across the globe is celebrating it as a family. By the efforts of PM Modi, today, the entire world is observing the Yoga Day and moving towards a healthy life," he told IANS.

Around the globe, people observed the IDY by joining events focussed on wellness, mindfulness, and sustainable living.

This year's Yoga Day theme focussed on the role of yoga in enhancing not just physical and mental health but also environmental consciousness, echoing the global call for unity, well-being, and sustainable development.

--IANS

sd/rad