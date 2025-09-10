World Suicide Prevention Day: Speak more openly about mental health, reduce stigma, says Nadda

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Union Health Minister JP Nadda, on the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day on Wednesday, urged citizens to speak more openly about mental health and to reduce stigma surrounding it.

World Suicide Prevention Day is observed every year on September 10 to chart actions to prevent suicides and to address suicide with compassion and understanding.

With an estimated over 720,000 suicides per year worldwide, it remains a critical global issue, affecting individuals and communities worldwide.

“World Suicide Prevention Day reminds us of the importance of compassion and care for people who may be silently struggling. By listening without judgment and creating open spaces, we can bring hope to those in pain,” Nadda shared in a post on social media platform X.

The theme this year is “Changing the Narrative on Suicide”.

“It calls on us to speak more openly about mental health, reduce stigma, and stand beside those in need. With kindness and understanding, we can build a safer, more hopeful world for everyone,” Nadda said.

India accounts for a third of global female suicides annually and nearly a fourth of male suicides. On average, more than 100,000 lives are lost to suicide in India each year.

Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed a consistent, concerning rise in suicide rates from 9.9 per lakh population in 2017 to 12.4 per lakh population in 2022.

To counter this, the government in 2022 launched the first National Suicide Prevention Strategy (NSPS), which aims to cut suicide mortality by 10 per cent by 2030.

As part of this, national programmes were rolled out -- such as Tele-MANAS (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States), DMHP (District Mental Health Programme), RKSK (Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram), and Manodarpan to strengthen helplines, community outreach, and school-based support.

The Tele-MANAS helpline now operates 53 cells across 36 states and UTs, handling over a million calls, while the DMHP covers 767 districts with community-level crisis care.

In addition, mental health services have also been integrated into over 1.78 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, alongside strengthened capacity in AIIMS, Centres of Excellence, and government medical colleges.

“Let us replace fear with empathy and isolation with support. Start the conversation -- it could save a life. If you or someone you know is struggling, don’t wait -- call Tele-MANAS at 14416 today for free, confidential mental health support and guidance,” added the Ministry of Health on X.

--IANS

rvt/