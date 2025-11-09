Woman dies after delivery at Thiruvananthapuram MCH; family claims medical negligence

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 9 (IANS) The family of a 26-year-old woman, who died while undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH), has accused the SAT Hospital for Women and Children of medical negligence, saying that she contracted a severe infection following childbirth.

The deceased, Shivapriya, a native of Karikkakam, had delivered her second child, a baby boy, through a normal delivery at SAT Hospital on October 22.

She was discharged on October 25, three days after delivery.

However, soon after returning home, she developed a fever and other symptoms and was rushed back to the hospital the next day.

According to her brother Shivaprasad, Shivapriya's condition deteriorated rapidly.

"She was shifted to the multi-speciality wing of the Medical College after her infection worsened. She remained in the ICU for two days and was later placed on a ventilator. By Sunday noon, doctors informed us that she had passed away," he said.

He alleged that the infection originated from stitches after delivery.

"The infection spread to her bloodstream and lungs. We were told that it was caused by Acinetobacter, a bacteria commonly found in hospital environments. My sister had no complications during her first delivery two and a half years ago, so this is clearly due to hospital negligence," he claimed.

Shivapriya is survived by her husband Manu, a welder, and their two children, including the newborn.

The family has demanded an inquiry into the circumstances that led to her death and urged the Health Department to take strict action if lapses are found.

Meanwhile, SAT Hospital Superintendent Bindu denied any negligence.

"The infection appears to be local in nature. If it had been contracted during her hospital stay, the symptoms would have appeared much earlier. She developed fever and diarrhoea only after discharge," Bindu said.

She further clarified that no similar cases of infection had been reported among other patients in the ward.

"Based on the available information, there seems to be no lapse on the hospital's side. However, we are awaiting the detailed medical report for confirmation," she added.

Health authorities are expected to review the case following the family's complaint.

--IANS

