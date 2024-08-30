WHO Alert: Dangerous mpox Virus Spreads Across 116 Countries, Including India – A Potential Global Pandemic Threat

A virus, which can bring a terrible tragedy in the future, is spreading rapidly in 116 countries, which includes India. WHO, i.e. World Health Organization, has issued an alert saying that if steps are not taken or delayed to prevent it, the world may again fall into a pandemic situation, which may be worse than before. How can we forget that period of Covid, which was the most drastic nightmare in the history of mankind.



On August 14, WHO Director Dr. Tedros announced that a dangerous virus called mpox, which was earlier spread only in the African country of Kenya, has now become a threat to the entire world. This mpox virus was trying to spread in 2022, but then it was in a very weak variant. Recently a new strain has arrived, which is more powerful than before.







