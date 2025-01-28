West Bengal Reports No Increase in Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases Since December

Kolkata: Amid the prevailing cases of Guillain-Baree Syndrome (GBS) in Maharashtra's Pune, the West Bengal Health and Family Welfare Department issued an official statement stating that there has been no increase in GBS cases in West Bengal since the end of December till date.

The statement reads, "Guillain-Baree Syndrome is not a new or rare kind of disease. Sporadic cases continue to occur in our country and state. It is one of the diseases causing Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) which is monitored in children below the age of 15 years as a part of Polio Surveillance. Got the information from NPSP (WHO) that there has been no increase of AFP or GB Syndrome in West Bengal since the end of December till date."

Meanwhile, the total number of GBS cases recorded in Maharashtra's Pune is 111, as of January 27.

On Monday, Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar said that 17 patients diagnosed with GB syndrome have been put on ventilators.

Amid the increasing number of patients affected by GBS (Guillain-Barre Syndrome), the civic body in Pune set up a special ward in municipality-run Kamala Nehru hospital, with 45 beddings, to provide treatment to treat affected patients, following one reported death.

Earlier on Monday, a team from the World Health Organization (WHO) accompanied by Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosale also visited Nanded village in Haveli tehsil of Pune.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a condition in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves. It can cause weakness, numbness or paralysis. Weakness and tingling in the hands and feet are usually the first symptoms.

These sensations can quickly spread and may lead to paralysis. Most people with the condition need treatment in a hospital. Guillain-Barre syndrome is rare, and the exact cause is not known. (ANI)