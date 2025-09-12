Union Minister Nadda, Haryana CM Saini to launch women's well-being campaign

Chandigarh, Sep 12 (IANS) Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will jointly launch the comprehensive 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' from Rohtak on September 17, marking a significant milestone in Haryana's commitment to public health and women's well-being.

The campaign coincided with the nationwide launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Madhya Pradesh on his birthday.

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi was held on Friday to review arrangements for the programme.

He said special health kiosks will be set up at the MDU campus in Rohtak to provide comprehensive health check-ups for women, including screenings for hypertension, cancer, anaemia, and other lifestyle-related diseases.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Sudhir Rajpal said the campaign would significantly expand healthcare access with 122 specialised health camps across all Community Health Centres (CHCs) in Haryana. These camps will offer services in gynaecology, paediatrics, eye care, ENT, dental care, dermatology, and psychiatry, with a target of 300 patients per camp.

The key highlights include 75,000 free spectacles to be distributed statewide to support eye health, 75 new obesity clinics to be inaugurated to address lifestyle-related diseases, 696 blood donation camps across 138 blood banks, comprehensive screenings at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, serving 50-100 patients daily during the campaign period.

The initiative will also feature a massive plantation drive, with 50,000 saplings to be planted across health facilities.

Alongside, a comprehensive Swachhata Abhiyaan will transform healthcare environments across the state. This healthcare revolution will be executed through a coordinated framework spanning state, district, and block levels.

Civil surgeons, medical colleges, professional associations such as IMA, IAP, and FOGSI, along with self-help groups, will collaborate in a broad public-private partnership.

The Women and Child Development Department will actively participate by setting up stalls and launching complementary initiatives such as Poshan Abhiyaan and Special Immunisation Week. These activities will focus on improving maternal and child health, nutrition awareness, and preventive care.

