Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's wife inspects health camp in MP's Shivpuri

Gwalior, March 19 (IANS) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's wife Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, on Thursday, visited the large-scale free health camp, including for Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccines, to girls for prevention of cervical cancer, organised in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district.

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During the visit, Priyadarshini Raje Scindia inspected the registration process at the reception and urged the organisers and medical staff to ensure that every patient receives timely medical attention without any inconvenience.

She interacted with medical staff and patients, especially women, to know their response and information regarding the various medical services available at the camp.

Shivpuri is the family bastion of the Scindia family and the part of Guna Lok Sabha constituency, which is currently being represented by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshini Raje Scindia also honoured the doctors for their services at the camp and expressed her appreciation for their dedication.

Addressing the gathering, she remarked that such camps not only extend healthcare services to the common people but also reinforce the spirit of service and empathy within society.

She also inspected other facilities available at the camp, specifically checking the quality of the food being served to the doctors, staff, patients, and their attendants.

She personally tasted the food to ensure its quality.

Union Minister Scindia also distributed food to the patients and urged the concerned officials to ensure that there were no shortcomings whatsoever in the services provided.

Priyadarshini Raje Scindia also requested the volunteers to maintain cleanliness and hygiene within the camp to ensure that patients face no difficulties.

She had inaugurated the HPV vaccination facility at Gwalior district hospital on Wednesday and interacted with patients to understand their concerns and encouraged young girls to get vaccinated, thereby ensuring that this initiative moves forward effectively in the dual directions of both health security and awareness.

The Madhya Pradesh government claimed that the state has stood first in the country in administering the highest number of HPV vaccines to girls for prevention of cervical cancer.

The vaccination for more than one lakh 14-year-old girls was done after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide campaign from Rajasthan's Ajmer on February 28.

--IANS

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