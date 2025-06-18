‘Tool to loot poor patients’: Amit Malviya on Bengal govt’s health scheme

Kolkata, June 18 (IANS) The BJP Information Technology cell chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, on Wednesday, slammed the state government over the Swasthya Sathi scheme, alleging that the scheme is a tool to "loot" poor patients.

He also claimed that what the people of West Bengal needed was the national health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat.

“West Bengal desperately needs Ayushman Bharat! Mamata Banerjee’s so-called Swasthya Sathi scheme is nothing but a scam in the name of healthcare — ineffective, unaccountable, and a tool to loot poor patients,” said Malviya.

In fact, since the beginning Swasthya Sathi scheme has been shrouded in controversy after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to allow the implementation of Ayushman Bharat in the state, only to push the state’s own health insurance scheme.

Since then, there have been several rounds of heated political debates between Trinamool Congress and BJP leaders over the qualitative comparisons between Ayushman Bharat and Swasthya Sathi.

Meanwhile, in support of his claims, Malviya quoted an example of how Swasthya Sathi was rejected by a private nursing home owned by one of the influential legislators of Trinamool Congress, who also happens to be a medical practitioner.

Quoting media reports, Malviya said that Saraju Nursing Home at Sinthi in North Kolkata, which is owned by the Trinamool Congress legislator from Serampore assembly constituency in Hooghly district, Dr Sudipto Roy, rejected free treatment facilities under the Swasthya Sathi card held by a patient admitted there.

“TMC MLA from Serampore, Dr. Sudipta Roy, owns Saraju Nursing Home in Sinthi, North Kolkata. A patient admitted under the ‘Swasthya Sathi’ scheme — which is supposed to be completely free — was threatened and asked to pay money, or treatment would be stopped. This is the state of healthcare under TMC — corrupt leaders, extortion rackets, and helpless patients,” Malviya claimed in his statement.

He also said that since the people of West Bengal deserved better, Ayushman Bharat should be implemented in the state to ensure real, transparent, and accountable healthcare for all.

