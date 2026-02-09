TN's Namakkal poultry farms step up biosecurity after bird flu alert

Chennai, Feb 9 (IANS) Poultry farms across Namakkal district have strengthened biosecurity and sanitation measures following a statewide advisory issued by the Tamil Nadu government after cases of avian influenza and unusual bird deaths were reported in parts of the state.

Though no outbreak has been detected in Namakkal so far, farmers and officials are taking proactive steps to safeguard the district’s poultry sector, one of India’s largest egg production and export hubs. Authorities said the heightened vigilance is aimed at preventing any possible entry of the highly contagious virus into the tightly managed farm ecosystem.

Given the scale of operations in Namakkal and the constant movement of people, vehicles and supplies, even minor lapses could pose a risk.

As a result, strict controls have been put in place to minimise exposure. Sanitation drives have been intensified, farm entries restricted, and monitoring mechanisms tightened. Only essential personnel are allowed inside farm premises, while new visitors are barred.

Vehicles entering the farms are being thoroughly disinfected, and all operations are being carried out under protocols prescribed by the veterinary college and the department of animal husbandry.

Valsan Parameswaran, secretary of the All India Poultry Product Exporters Association, said Namakkal’s poultry belt follows biosecurity norms throughout the year, but additional precautions are triggered whenever alerts are issued.

“Farmers, owners and officials work together during such periods. We increase sanitation and strictly regulate entry to ensure the disease does not reach our farms,” he said.

Poultry owners confirmed that disinfection frequency has been doubled, with cleaning now done once a week instead of every 15 days. Since eggs from Namakkal are regularly exported to domestic and international markets, farms are required to maintain multiple layers of safety measures, including strict hygiene standards and continuous surveillance.

A poultry farmer from Tiruppur noted that the controlled environment inside commercial farms significantly reduces the threat of infection.

“Our biosecurity systems run year-round. Compared to open bird habitats, our farms are far less vulnerable,” he said.

Meanwhile, veterinary doctors from the animal husbandry department are conducting routine inspections.

A senior official said inspections are normally held every 10 to 15 days, but daily visits will be arranged if any signs of concern emerge. Officials stressed that the district remains safe, but vigilance remains the key to protecting Namakkal’s vital poultry industry.

