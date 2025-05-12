TN health dept urges precautionary steps in Coimbatore amid spike in fever cases

Chennai, May 12 (IANS) Amid a sharp rise in fever cases in the hilly town of Valparai in Coimbatore district, the Tamil Nadu Health Department, on Monday, urged the local municipality to ramp up precautionary measures to contain the spread of the infection, officials said.

A formal advisory has been issued to the Valparai municipality following a noticeable increase in fever cases, particularly those associated with low platelet counts, raising concerns of a possible dengue outbreak.

According to sources, the Valparai Government Hospital has been witnessing a surge in patients exhibiting symptoms of fever with thrombocytopenia.

Many of these cases are being referred to the Coimbatore District Government Headquarters Hospital in Pollachi, particularly when a patient's platelet count drops below 100,000.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Valparai Government Hospital wrote to the Municipal Commissioner, urging intensified measures such as water chlorination and mosquito breeding source elimination.

The CMO also directed the Block Medical Officer (BMO) to organise fever screening camps in affected areas through primary health centres (PHCs).

The 62-bed Valparai Government Hospital currently operates at nearly 80 per cent occupancy and receives more than 300 outpatients daily.

"Despite low staff strength, we are managing the situation. We treat 20–25 fever patients as outpatients each day and admit 4–5 cases. Most present with thrombocytopenia, suggesting likely dengue. On Saturday alone, four patients were referred to Pollachi," said a source in the health department.

Fever cases have been predominantly reported from Anna Nagar, Kamarajar Nagar, MGR Nagar, Kakkan Colony and nearby areas.

A recent death at the Valparai hospital due to fever-related complications has prompted authorities to issue strict referral guidelines.

Several patients have also tested positive for hepatitis A and C, pointing to possible water contamination.

In the past week, 18 patients were admitted to the hospital, including nine in the last two days.

