Three more people die of dengue in Bangladesh, fatalities in 2025 rise to 220

Dhaka, Oct 8 (IANS) Three more people have died in Bangladesh due to dengue in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning, increasing death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in 2025 to 220, local media reported.

During this period, 700 more people were admitted to hospital with viral fever, raising the total number of cases to 52,104, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The new fatalities were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported in Dhaka North City Corporation (155), Dhaka Division (149), Dhaka South City Corporation (110), Barishal Division (105), Chattogram Division (61), Khulna Division (45), Mymensingh Division (33), Rajshahi Division (31), Rangpur Division (6) and Sylhet division (5). Presently, 2,473 patients were receiving treatment at various hospitals in Bangladesh.

A total of 575 people died due to dengue in 2024. During the same period, 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries were reported in Bangladesh, according to the DGHS.

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), which is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Dengue is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates across the world, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) statement. Prevention and control of dengue depend on vector control. There is no specific treatment for dengue, however, early detection and access to proper medical care lower fatality rates of severe dengue.

Last week, Bangladesh's health directorate urged all patients who were suffering from fever to get tested for dengue immediately at the hospital and seek medical help if they test positive, local media reported on Sunday.

Speaking to Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, Director (hospital) at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Abu Hussain Moinul Ahsan, said that delayed hospitalisation has been a major reason behind the rise in deaths caused due to dengue.

A statement released by DGHS stated, "Primarily, the delay in reaching hospital caused the dengue infection to become complicated, leaving little opportunity for effective treatment. Late hospital admissions or delayed consultation with doctors make treating complicated cases difficult."

The hospital authority said that all hospitals have been stocked with adequate medicines, saline and dengue testing kits. However, it said that it is necessary to ensure rapid dengue detection, treatment according to guidelines, and effective mosquito control measures simultaneously.

