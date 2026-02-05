Telemedicine expanding access to advanced healthcare in Tripura: CM Saha

Agartala, Feb 5 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that the state government is committed to providing the best possible assistance to people in need and ensuring access to quality healthcare within the state, with telemedicine playing a crucial role in delivering advanced medical services.

Read More

Addressing needy people during the 62nd episode of Mukhya Mantri Samipeshu (CM’s Aam Darbar), Saha said that patients from economically weaker sections should avoid unnecessary expenditure by seeking treatment outside the state unless specialised care is required.

“Advanced medical services can now be provided in many cases within Tripura. With the help of telemedicine, people can avail specialised medical consultation without travelling outside the state,” the Chief Minister said.

At the programme held at his official residence, Saha, who is himself a dental surgeon, listened to medical and other grievances of people from different parts of the state and directed officials to take immediate steps for their resolution.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister handed over a cheque of Rs 4 lakh as financial assistance to Anukul Das of Anandnagar, whose son recently died in a tragic accident.

Responding to requests for medical assistance, Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, directed the Health Department to ensure immediate treatment and supply of necessary medicines to Bijankanya Malsom from Paschim Taichlong village in Amarpur subdivision, who sought help for her father’s treatment.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to arrange advanced treatment for Swapan Pal of Ganki in Khowai district and Biswajit Dhar of Dharmanagar, both suffering from complex aplastic anaemia.

Several others, including residents of Agartala, Dharmanagar and Singerbil, sought assistance for treatment related to heart disease and other serious ailments, to which the Chief Minister assured all possible support.

Senior officials, including Health and Family Welfare Secretary Kiran Gitte, Social Welfare Secretary Tapas Roy, Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Samit Roy Chowdhury, and senior medical officers, were present during the programme.

--IANS

sc/dan