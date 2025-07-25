Tele-MANAS mental health helpline handles over 23.8 lakh calls since 2022: Prataprao Jadhav 

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The Tele MANAS toll-free number, launched as part of the national tele-mental health programme in India, has received more than 23,82,000 calls since its launch in 2022 till mid-March 2025, the Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, said that 53 Tele MANAS cells have been set up in 36 states. It provides 24/7 mental health services in up to 20 languages.

"More than 23,82,000 calls have been handled on the helpline number," he said.

The toll-free number (14416) was launched in 2022 on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on October 10 to counter the rising mental health issues in the country.

Tele-MANAS is a mobile application that provides a comprehensive platform to provide support for mental health issues, ranging from well-being to mental disorders.

"The Government has also launched the video consultation facility under Tele-MANAS, as another upgrade to the already existing audio calling facility," Jadhav said.

To strengthen mental health services, the government has implemented the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP), which includes the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) -- sanctioned for implementation in 767 districts.

The government is also taking steps to strengthen mental healthcare services at the primary healthcare level.

“The government has upgraded more than 1.77 lakh Sub Health Centres (SHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. Mental health services have been added in the packages of services under Comprehensive Primary Health Care provided at these Ayushman Arogya Mandirs,” Jadhav said.

There are 47 government-run mental hospitals in the country, including 3 Central Mental Health Institutions, viz. National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bengaluru, Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, Tezpur, Assam, and Central Institute of Psychiatry, Ranchi. Mental Health Services are also provisioned in all AIIMS, the Minister said.

