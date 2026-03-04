Telangana to prepare health profile of 46 lakh women from March 8​

Hyderabad, March 4 (IANS) The stage is set to prepare a health profile of 46 lakh women in Telangana, as the government has decided to launch the programme by covering members of women's self-help groups across the state.​

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narsimha on Wednesday directed the officials to launch this programme on March 8, International Women's Day.​

He reviewed the preparedness for various activities to be undertaken by the Health Department as part of ‘Praja Palana–Pragati Pranalika’ (people’s governance-progress plan), the 99-day public outreach programme to be held from March 6 to June 12.​

According to an official release, the minister gave directions to the senior officials of the Health Department on the activities to be undertaken during the 99-day programme.​

The minister approved the plan prepared by the officials with minor changes. It was decided to organize the programmes in four phases.​

In the first phase, the focus will be on maternal and child care, adolescent girls and elderly health services for 26 days from March 6 to 31. ​

In addition to improving administrative aspects such as sanitation management in hospitals, resolving pending files, and verifying assets, health screenings for children in schools and Anganwadis will be conducted at the field level to prevent anemia.​

On March 8, the Self-Help Group Women's Health Profile Preparation Programme will be launched. A total of 30 types of tests will be conducted for each woman with the help of Telangana Diagnostics.​

About 46 lakh women will be tested in three phases from March 8. In the first phase, this programme will be launched in 5 mandals from each district. ​

The second phase will cover another 10 mandals, while in the final phase, screening will be carried out in all remaining mandals. The minister suggested that the entire screening should be completed in 6 months.​

The second phase of ‘people’s governance’ will be conducted from April 1 to 15. During these 15 days, extensive screening camps will be organized at sub-centers to detect non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancer. ​

The minister ordered that chemotherapy services be mapped at district day care cancer centers and that viral infection tests be made mandatory for dialysis patients.​

In the third phase, from April 16 to May 15, the department will focus on infection control and public health preparedness. In addition to identifying TB cases to achieve TB Mukt Bharat, the minister ordered that awareness be created among the public about seasonal diseases such as sunstroke, dengue, and malaria in the wake of the increasing heat, and that emergency medicines be made available.

In the fourth phase, from May 16 to June 12, health services will be expanded in urban areas. The minister suggested that 145 urban PHCs in GHMC, Cyberabad, and Medchal be upgraded to polyclinics, and that specialty medical services be provided. ​

Medical camps will be organized in the slums through mobile vehicles to bring medical treatment to the poor. The minister suggested that food safety fairs be organized to raise awareness among the public about adulterated food.

