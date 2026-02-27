Taken another step towards strengthening maternal and child healthcare in Assam: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 27 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the state government has taken another major step towards strengthening maternal and child healthcare with the inauguration of a dedicated Mother and Child Hospital at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said the newly inaugurated facility will provide better and affordable healthcare services to women and newborns, and is part of the government's sustained efforts to reduce the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in the state.

"Another promise delivered. The recently inaugurated Mother and Child Hospital will offer better and affordable treatment to my sisters and newborn Bhagins and is part of our larger efforts to bring down MMR and IMR. Likewise, we are strengthening maternal care in all districts," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said the new hospital is equipped with modern infrastructure and specialised medical services aimed at addressing the healthcare needs of pregnant women, mothers and infants.

The facility is expected to significantly reduce the burden on existing departments at GMCH while improving access to quality maternal and neonatal care.

Officials said the Mother and Child Hospital will offer comprehensive services, including antenatal and postnatal care, high-risk pregnancy management, neonatal intensive care and emergency obstetric services.

The focus, they added, is on ensuring timely intervention and improving survival outcomes for both mothers and newborns.

Sarma highlighted that strengthening maternal and child health remains a top priority for the Assam government, noting that several initiatives have already yielded positive results in recent years.

He said the state has made notable progress in reducing maternal and infant mortality through expanded institutional deliveries, improved health infrastructure and targeted welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister added that similar facilities and services are being strengthened across districts to ensure equitable access to maternal healthcare, especially in rural and remote areas.

He said district hospitals and medical colleges are being upgraded with better equipment, trained manpower and referral systems.

Reiterating the government's commitment, Sarma said quality healthcare is not a privilege but a right, and the state is working to ensure that no mother or child is denied timely and affordable treatment.

The inauguration of the Mother and Child Hospital at GMCH is seen as a key milestone in Assam's broader healthcare reform agenda aimed at improving public health outcomes.

--IANS

tdr/svn