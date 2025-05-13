Suven Life Sciences' Q4 net loss widens over 65 pc as revenue falls 39 pc

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Homegrown biopharma major Suven Life Sciences on Tuesday reported over 65 per cent increase in its net loss for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, as a significant drop in revenue weighed heavily on its financial performance.

The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 43.9 crore in Q4, compared to a loss of Rs 26.5 crore in the same quarter last fiscal (Q4 FY24) -- reflecting a steep year-on-year (YoY) increase of nearly 65.66 per cent, according to its stock exchange filing.

This widening of losses came on the back of a sharp 38.7 per cent fall in revenue, which declined to Rs 1.5 crore in Q4 from Rs 2.4 crore a year ago.

The company also reported a wider EBITDA loss of Rs 43.8 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 30.3 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal.

Adding to the pressure, the total expenses rose to Rs 46.6 crore during the quarter, marking a 36.26 per cent increase from Rs 34.2 crore in the same period last financial year.

A major part of this rise came from higher employee benefits expenses, which stood at Rs 6.06 crore, up from Rs 3.46 crore last year.

In a strategic move, the company also announced that it will issue 6.4 crore fully convertible warrants on a preferential basis. These warrants are worth Rs 858 crore, as per the company’s regulatory filing.

Suven Life Sciences is a biopharmaceutical firm focused on discovering and developing new chemical entities for treating central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

The company also partners with other pharmaceutical and biotech firms to provide drug discovery and development support services.

Despite the weak financials, Suven Life Sciences' stock traded higher on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Around 1:55 p.m., the company’s shares were up by Rs 10.93 or 7.14 per cent, trading at Rs 164.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the shares were trading at Rs 162.40, up by Rs 9.60 or 6.28 per cent.

